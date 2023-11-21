JJ McCarthy is confident that the Michigan football team will be prepared for the matchup against Ohio State without Jim Harbaugh.

The Michigan football team is preparing for its biggest game of the season this weekend against Ohio State, and they will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh due to his three-game suspension from the Big Ten, but JJ McCarthy is not concerned about that, and explained why the team is equipped to be prepared without him throughout the week.

“Just the whole process and throughout the day of just not having him there,” JJ McCarthy said, via Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “It was different at first. And just now with that experience and knowing how it works and how the coaches react to certain things and how they go about coaching the game, it's going to be tremendous for us this Saturday, because it's one of the bigger games.”

Jim Harbaugh is hoping that his Michigan football team can win against Ohio State and get to the Big Ten championship game so he can return to the sideline. The matchup is between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, and have huge College Football Playoff implications. The loser will need some help to get to the playoff.

The winner of the matchup will take on Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. At that point, a win in the Big Ten championship would make that team a lock for the College Football Playoff.

Over the last two seasons, Michigan has had the upper hand against Ohio State. Michigan has the home-field advantage this time, but Harbaugh will not be on the sideline. All eyes will be on the outcome of this game.