Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day opens up about keeping his players' emotions in check ahead of big game against Michigan.

Ohio State football is gearing up for its most important game of the season yet, as the Buckeyes are about to face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor this coming Saturday for essentially a ticket to the Big Ten title game.

That's not to mention that also on the line is both team's chances to secure a College Football Playoff spot. Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day knows that his players are experiencing all sorts of emotions heading into that huge game against a bitter rival, and it is part of his job to keep those in check.

“I think the first thing is, you have to talk to them about it … just keep your emotions in check and not let distractions get in the way, just focus on your work,” Day said during a recent appearance on 97.1 The Fan's Buckeye Roundtable (h/t ElevenWarriors.com).

The Buckeyes are undefeated so far in the season, winning 11 games in a row to start the campaign, including eight victories against Big Ten rivals. Michigan football is also sporting the same undefeated record, but will not have Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines for Saturday's big game as he is still serving a suspension.

The last time these two programs met on the field, Michigan came away with a 45-23 win at home in 2022.

With or without Harbaugh, the meeting between Ohio State and Michigan will have everyone's attention, just like it always does, and Day is confident that his players can get the job done in enemy territory.