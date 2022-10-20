Ohio State’s insane feat will have Iowa fans shaking in their boots

The offenses for both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be tested when the two Big Ten schools square off on Saturday.

The C.J. Stroud-led Buckeyes offense is set to meet an Iowa defense that currently ranks third in all the FBS in points per game allowed this season with a 9.8 average. On the other hand, the Hawkeyes have not had much to go their way on the offensive side of the ball, as they sit last in the Big Ten in both points per game (14.7) and yards per game (238.8).

There is quite a distance when comparing the offenses of these two Big Ten squads.

As noted by FOX College Football’s official Twitter account, three different Ohio State players have scored more offensive touchdowns this season than the entire Iowa offense combined.

Three @OhioStateFB players have more offensive TDs this season than the entire Iowa offense combined 👀 Which player will have the most TDs when they face off this weekend? pic.twitter.com/6wAM5geIpe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 20, 2022

Overall, the Iowa offense has reached the end zone a mere seven times through six games in the campaign, with three such scores coming from running back Kaleb Johnson on the ground.

In the big picture, Ohio State aims to pick up a crucial home win over Iowa before it then turns its attention to a run of three road conference games in four weeks.