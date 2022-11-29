Published November 29, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Ohio State University is undergoing major change, as President Kristina M Johnson has announced her resignation, according to Sheridan Hendrix of The Columbus Dispatch.

Per Hendrix, the board of trustees at Ohio State University asked her to resign following an investigation based on concerns about her raised by staff. Johnson, 65, was named President following the retirement of Michael V. Drake in November of 2019.

She took the job during a tumultuous period in August of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging on. Johnson, a member of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers, fought to restore the 2020 college football season while also ensuring that students returned to the classroom.

Before arriving at Ohio State University, Kristina M Johnson was the system’s chancellor at the State University of New York.

She is the co-founder and CEO of Cube Hydro Partners, LLC, an energy infrastructure company that builds and operates hydropower plants in North America.

Johnson will transition out of her role as president in May of 2023 at the close of the academic year. In a statement from Ohio State news, Johnson said the following.

“Since I arrived at The Ohio State University in August of 2020, we have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. It’s been a privilege to serve this incredible university, and I have been honored to work as part of this brilliant, dedicated and passionate community.

“I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”

The Ohio State University will now have to find a new leader after the resignation of Kristina M Johnson.