Ohio State is bound for the national title game after coming away with a 28-14 victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. And one of the players they have to thank most for that is defensive end Jack Sawyer.

Everyone knows who Buckeyes players like quarterback Will Howard and Jeremiah Smith are, but Sawyer could be the X-factor to watch here for Ohio State. Though he has largely flown under the radar, Sawyer essentially stuck the nail in the coffin on any chances that Texas had of winning the game.

That happened when he scooped up the recovery off of his former roommate, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, returning it for a record-breaking 83-yard touchdown that sent the game to its final score of 28-14. Ohio State would take care of business after that to send them on their way to one last game of the season.

“Quinn was my roommate when he was here,” Sawyer said via the televised ESPN interview after the game. “So me and Quinn, we have a good friendship, and I'm excited to play against him. He's a great player, had a great year, had a great career at Texas.”

He continued, telling ESPN reporter Holly Rowe in that same interview that Ewers said, ‘Screw you.' That's my boy,” as he walked off of the field.

It was in that moment that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that Sawyer “became a legend.” It is moments like those that define the Buckeyes legacy, which Sawyer is now a large part of. Day voiced that to Sawyer's mother, Michelle Sawyer, after the game.

He will now look to replicate that type of performance – and build upon it – as Ohio State prepares to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on college football's most prestigious stage.

Here's a look into everything to know about Sawyer ahead of the national title game.

Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer stats

Jack Sawyer finished out the Cotton Bowl with three combined tackles, one of which was solo, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended. While he did not finish at the top of the stat sheet or anywhere incredibly close to it in this game, the film shows exactly how effective he was in crucial moments.

And, even looking at the numbers alone, it is clear he ticked a mark in some of the most important categories. Sawyer enters the CFP national title game with 56 combined tackles (24 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and six passes defended. His best game of the season statistically was the 31-7 win over the Northwestern Wildcats back in November when he totaled seven combined tackles, two of which were solo, with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Looking at the postseason specifically, Sawyer has amassed 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and seven pass breakups.

Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer's recruiting profile

The 6-foot-5, 248-pounder was originally listed as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports, one of the most highly rated players in the Class of 2021. He was listed as the No. 6 overall player in the Class of 2021, also listed as the No. 4 overall defensive line prospect, and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.

Ohio State holds a special place in Sawyer's heart, considering that he is a Columbus native who played out his high school career at Pickerington North High School in Pickerington North, Ohio.

Here's a look at Sawyer's scouting report ahead of when he entered the college level, via 247Sports. He was last evaluated by the network's Allen Trieu.

“Physically put-together prospect. Has taken weight and speed training seriously and that shows up. Likely will not add tons and tons of weight come college, but still has a little bit of room. Great athlete who is a multi-sport guy and a multi-positional guy on the football field including even some stints at quarterback,” Trieu wrote.

“As an end, that athleticism shows up as he gets off the ball well and can bend the corner and get upfield. Also is strong enough to anchor in against the run and has the blue-collar mentality to work in the trenches. Can run plays down when they go away from him and pursues hard. True strong-side end with enough versatility to play in multiple fronts or schemes. High-level prospect who is ready to come in and compete as a freshman at the college level and has the traits of a future high draft choice.”