Ohio State continues its season in Week 12 when they take on Northwestern. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Ohio State (8-1) faces Northwestern (4-5) in a pivotal Week 12 matchup at Wrigley Field. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 2, are looking to solidify their playoff position after improving to 5-1 in Big Ten play. With a potent offense, they are heavily favored by 28.5 points against a struggling Northwestern team, which ranks near the bottom nationally in both scoring and passing efficiency. The Wildcats, coming off a win against Purdue, aim to upset the odds but will need a significant offensive turnaround to compete effectively.

Here are the Ohio State-Northwestern College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio State-Northwestern Odds

Ohio State: -28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Northwestern: +28.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 43.5 (-115)

Under: 43.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-4

Over/Under: 4-5

Head-to-Head: 9-0 ML / 6-3 ATS / 6-3 O/U

Ohio State is poised to dominate Northwestern in their Week 12 matchup at Wrigley Field, solidifying their position as a top contender for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, coming off a convincing 45-0 victory over Purdue, have showcased their offensive prowess and defensive strength throughout the season. With a potent offense led by their dynamic quarterback and a receiving corps that consistently creates mismatches, Ohio State is expected to exploit Northwestern's struggling defense, which ranks near the bottom nationally in scoring defense. The Buckeyes' balanced attack, combining an efficient passing game with a punishing ground assault, will likely overwhelm the Wildcats' defensive unit, creating numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Defensively, Ohio State's stifling unit, which has allowed an average of just 10.7 points per game is set to contain Northwestern's lackluster offense. The Wildcats, ranking 120th in scoring nationally, will face an uphill battle against the Buckeyes' aggressive front seven and ball-hawking secondary. Furthermore, Ohio State's experience in high-pressure situations and their ability to perform consistently in noon kickoffs give them a significant edge. With the game being played at the unique venue of Wrigley Field, Ohio State's superior talent and depth will likely shine through, allowing them to adapt quickly to the unfamiliar surroundings2. As 28.5-point favorites, the Buckeyes are expected not only to win but to cover the spread comfortably.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 3-6

Over/Under: 5-4

Head-to-Head: 0-9 ML / 3-6 ATS / 6-3 O/U

While Ohio State enters as heavy favorites, Northwestern has the potential to pull off a monumental upset in Week 12 at Wrigley Field. The Wildcats, coming off a confidence-boosting win against Purdue, have shown resilience and the ability to compete against top-tier opponents this season. Their near-upset of undefeated Indiana earlier in the year demonstrates their capacity to challenge elite teams. Northwestern's defense, which has been steadily improving, could capitalize on the unfamiliar surroundings of Wrigley Field to disrupt Ohio State's high-powered offense. The unique venue may neutralize some of the Buckeyes' advantages, potentially leveling the playing field.

Furthermore, Northwestern's head coach David Braun has instilled a belief in his team that they can compete with anyone, including the second-ranked Buckeyes. The Wildcats' offense, while struggling at times, has shown flashes of potential and could find success against an Ohio State defense that may be looking ahead to their crucial matchups with Indiana and Michigan. Northwestern's home-field advantage, coupled with the emotional boost of playing at an iconic venue like Wrigley Field, could provide the extra motivation needed to execute a perfect game plan. If the Wildcats can force early turnovers, control the clock with their running game, and capitalize on any Ohio State mistakes, they have a chance to shock the college football world with an improbable victory.

Final Ohio State-Northwestern Predictions & Pick

Ohio State enters this matchup as heavy favorites against Northwestern, with the spread set at -28.5 points. The Buckeyes' high-powered offense, averaging over 37 points per game, should have little trouble moving the ball against a Northwestern defense that has struggled against top-tier competition. Ohio State's defense ranked first nationally in total defense, is likely to stifle the Wildcats' offense, which ranks near the bottom in scoring and passing efficiency. While Northwestern has shown resilience this season, including a recent win against Purdue, the talent gap between these teams is substantial. Ohio State's depth and experience in big games give them a significant edge, even in the unique setting of Wrigley Field. Given Ohio State's track record of covering large spreads against weaker opponents and their need to impress the playoff committee, expect the Buckeyes to win comfortably and cover the 28.5-point spread

Final Ohio State-Northwestern Predictions & Pick: Ohio State -28.5 (-110), Over 43.5 (-115)