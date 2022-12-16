By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss to the Utah Utes in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, the Ohio State Buckeyes ended up moving into the No. 4 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Ohio State will square off with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal round. The odds do not favor the Buckeyes at all in their upcoming matchup against the Bulldogs, as only two No. 4 ranked teams has ever advanced to the national title game in the CFP era. For wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., he believes that the Big Ten powerhouse can go on to string together a pair of upset wins in the coming month.

“Absolutely,” Harrison said during a press conference this week. “First, I trust the coaches. I definitely trust the players. Obviously C.J. [Stroud] back there, best quarterback in the country, best player in the country too. And then obviously the O-line’s gonna do their thing; running backs, receivers, tight ends, everybody.

“So I definitely feel we have firepower to be very dangerous in the College Football Playoff.”

Ohio State was last in action in The Game, where the Michigan Wolverines prevailed with a double-digit road victory. For the Buckeyes to have the last laugh over Georgia in the 2022 Peach Bowl, Harrison sees that it will simply come down to “executing.”

“I think the biggest thing is just executing,” Harrison said. “We gotta stay on the field, we can’t go three-and-outs. If we get in the red zone we gotta score touchdowns and not field goals. That’s probably the biggest thing that we’re focused on right now is converting on those third downs and obviously scoring points in the red zone.

“Because we’re gonna need to score a lot of points against Georgia. Their defense is probably the best in the country. Along with our defense as well, too, but it’s gonna be a tough challenge for us.”

For now, Ohio State will have a bit more time to prepare for its clash against the reigning SEC champions in the Bulldogs later this month. The winner of this showdown will face either Michigan or TCU in the College Football Playoff national title game.