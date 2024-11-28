During his appearance on Monday night's Manningcast between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel had an all-time story about long-time Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer. Not that embarrassing stories of Meyer are hard to come by, but each one seems to outdo the previous.

In a game during Meyer's single season as the head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he and Vrabel met before the contest and partook in some pre-game chatter. After being asked if Meyer knew Vrabel, the former Titans and Buckeyes coach replied, “Yeah, I'm the head coach for the Titans, and I worked for you for two years.”

Throughout Meyer's seven-year stint (2012-2018) as the Ohio State football team's head coach, Vrabel was his defensive line coach (2012-2013). So, for two seasons, Vrabel was coaching under Meyer, and the head coach never remembered.

Former Ohio State football head coach didn't remember ex-colleague Mike Vrabel

While some remember the Meyer as the successful Ohio State football coach, it was apparent that he didn't remember much during his time with the Buckeyes.

After coaching the team for seven seasons, Meyer holds the Buckeyes' highest winning percentage among all other Ohio State football coaches, sporting an 83-9 record all-time. And while he might remember winning a national championship with Ohio State in 2014, his memory with coaches, players, and even celebrities isn't too sharp.

Along with forgetting who Vrabel was, it was reported that Meyer didn't know who Aaron Donald was during his time as the Jaguars' coach.

Meyer dismissed the rumors, though, it's not incredibly hard to believe that story. With all of the craziness that's come out about Meyer, both with Ohio State's football team and the Jaguars, him forgetting who Vrabel might not've been the worst news to hit the scene.

One of the more surprising people to slip Meyer's mind was not knowing who actor Owen Wilson was. During a celebrity flag football game, Wilson was on Meyer's squad, and the former Ohio State football coach had no idea who he was.

As one of the winningest head coaches in college football history, it appears he didn't pay too much attention to non-football entities.

And even those who did coach with him aren't safe from being forgotten, as Vrabel can attest to.