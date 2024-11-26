The much hyped battle of the Harbaughs has concluded with John leading his Baltimore Ravens to a win over Jim’s Los Angeles Chargers. Jim threw down the gauntlet prior to the Monday Night Football matchup with an epic quote that spoke volumes about the coaches. “I would lay down my life for my brother, but I would not let him win a football game.” Unfortunately for Jim and the Chargers, the Ravens did win the Week 12 contest.

When all was said and done, Baltimore prevailed 30-23 to improve to 8-4 on the season. And the Harbaughs treated fans to a wholesome moment. During the postgame handshake, John could be heard saying, “You’re a great coach,” to Jim before the brothers said “I love you,” per MLFootball on X.

The Ravens took a 14-13 lead into halftime after Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman for a 40-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. The reigning MVP threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 yards and a score on the ground.

The Harbaughs shared a heartfelt moment after the Ravens beat the Chargers

Derrick Henry had 24 carries for 140 yards on Monday night. He has been a dominant force in his debut season in Baltimore. Henry is now up to 1,325 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games this year.

Fellow running back J.K. Dobbins got off to a fast start against the Ravens, taking six carries for 40 yards. But the fifth-year back suffered a knee injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Dobbins signed with the Chargers in the offseason. He spent the previous four years in Baltimore where he suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2023.

With the victory the Ravens are just a half game behind the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Chargers dropped to 7-4 on the season. LA is now three games back in the AFC West behind the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs. The Monday night loss could have a major impact on the Chargers’ postseason aspirations. They fell to the sixth seed after starting the day with the first Wild Card berth.

John now holds a dominant 3-0 head-to-head advantage over Jim. The last Harbaugh matchup took place in Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season when John’s Ravens beat Jim’s San Francisco 49ers 34-31.