It is a new era in college football, and that naturally ushers in a new set of problems and obstacles for teams to overcome. Even National Champions are not exempt from this, as the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day are finding out.

Days after Ohio State football defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to claim the National Championship, Day is already fighting to keep his top talent, according to On3.

“Ohio State is working to retain its top talent after winning the National Championship… Jeremiah Smith has a $4.5M+ offer and Carnell Tate has a $1M+ offer to enter the Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 reported via Twitter/X.

Smith caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown on Monday night, including one for a 56-yard gain in the fourth quarter that put Ohio State football in range for the game-sealing field goal. Tate caught two passes for 35 yards. Although both wide receivers were limited against Notre Dame, they each dominated throughout the 2024-25 season.

Smith finished his freshman campaign with 1,315 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns off 76 receptions. Tate's 52 receptions gave him 733 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Ohio State football will do everything it can to keep these talented receivers in Columbus.

What could be Ohio State's weakness in 2025?

Ohio State football is on top of the college football world at the moment, but that does not mean its place there is secure for long. As its arch-rival, the Michigan Wolverines, showed this season, it does not take long to be dethroned.

The Buckeyes looked unstoppable throughout the inaugural 12-team playoff, but that does not mean everything will stay the same between now and the start of the 2025 campaign. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt, despite placing it at No. 3 overall in his way-too-early top 10, believes Ohio State could have one glaring weakness.

“They have to rebuild up front, on the defensive line, which was a huge strength for them this last season, and (Caleb) Downs is going to have to break in some new safeties around him, and the safety in that three safety defense for Jim Knowles was a huge key to their success,” Klatt said.

Ohio State football is in a fortunate NIL position, so its ability to find talent up front through the portal and last-minute signings from the high school ranks is better than most programs. The Buckeyes will likely be a top contender again next season, regardless of any additions they make or don't make.