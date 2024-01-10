Connor McDavid did not hold back on the review system

The Edmonton Oilers picked up a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, but that did not stop superstar Connor McDavid from going in on the refs over a lengthy review that called back a Zach Hyman goal after Leon Draisaitl was determined to be offside.

“Obviously, if it takes you 15 minutes to determine if it's offside or not, it probably doesn't really matter,” Connor McDavid said, via Zach Liang of Oilers Nation. “I talked to the linesman after, ultimately it's not their call I guess. Obviously they said it came down from the league, but you zoom in, you zoom in, you keep zooming in until you can't zoom in any more and I guess it's offside. So these are calls that change games and ultimately it didn't go our way, you know that was a big call. It would've really hurt them. I thought it should have been onside I mean, it's kind of possession too right. Like the argument of possession. That whole debate can start again. It was such a close one. I think NHL uses the analogy ‘dead wrong' or something like that. Like they want it to be clear an obvious right? That one's certainly not clear an obvious.”

Here is the play in question, when Leon Draisaitl was gathering the puck at the blue line.

Zach Hyman's goal is waived off as Leon Draisaitl was ruled to be offside after Chicago's challenge#LetsGoOilers | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/Dd6BW93en1 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 10, 2024

Luckily for the Oilers, they were able to come out with the win, despite Zach Hymen's goal getting called back. McDavid and Draisaitl scored the two goals in the 2-1 win as the Oilers moved to 21-15-1 on the season.

The Oilers continue to climb out from the hole they dug themselves with the slow start to the season. They are currently in the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, and trail the Los Angeles Kings by four points for third place in the Pacific Division.