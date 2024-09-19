The Edmonton Oilers are looking for revenge after their brutal Game Seven loss in the Stanley Cup Final. They signed Leon Draisaitl long-term, and picked up Jeff Skinner, but are also dealing with an injury to Evander Kane. The forward is likely to miss the start of the season with an undisclosed injury. The Oilers have responded by signing Mike Hoffman to a professional tryout contract, inviting him to training camp.

Hoffman is a 13-year NHL veteran who has scored 228 goals in 745 games. While Kane is a much more dynamic player than Hoffman, the vet can fill a lineup hole that is very important to the Oilers. Perhaps most importantly, he will be inexpensive if he makes the team.

The Oilers have two of the best forwards in the entire sport in Connor McDavid and Draisaitl. While that is what gives them a chance to win the Cup, it also prevents them from having excellent depth due to the salary cap. Evander Kane is a depth piece who took a pay cut to be with the Oilers due to his previous suspensions.

No one has confirmed whether or not Kane will be out for the entire season. He will start on LTIR, meaning his cap hit will be off the books while he is hurt. What is the Oilers' outlook for 2024-25?

Oilers forwards must lead them to a championship

The Oilers finally broke through their Western Conference Playoff issues in 2024. They beat the Stars in six games to win the conference for the first time since 2006. While the Final against the Panthers did not go to plan, they got great experience they can take with them into next year.

Their goaltender, Stuart Skinner, proved he can be a playoff performer, which they have not had in the McDavid era. Darnell Nurse is the top defenseman, which has been a point of contention with fans. The forwards give them a chance to power through subpar defenders like they did in the 2024 playoffs.

Connor McDavid had such a ridiculous playoff that he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP despite losing the Cup Final. He set a record with 34 assists in a single playoffs and his 42 points rank fourth all-time. If Hoffman can latch on with McDavid at even strength or on the powerplay, he will earn himself a hefty contract next offseason. The Oilers are an attractive place to play for exactly that reason.