Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Connor McDavid probably won't care too much about his latest individual achievement, as it came in a brutal 4-2 loss to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
But that doesn't mean it isn't significant. McDavid scored point No. 100 of the season on Zach Hyman's second period tally, earning the superstar seven 100-point campaigns.
He's just the sixth player in NHL history to accomplish the feat, joining Wayne Gretzky (15 times), Mario Lemieux (10 times), Marcel Dionne (eight times), Mike Bossy (seven times) and Peter Stastny (seven times), per Daily Faceoff.
It's an incredible accomplishment for the league's best player, who is still just 27-years-old. And he has a chance to become the first skater since Gretzky to record 100 assists in a single season.
The Great One did it last in 1990-91, ridiculously the 11th time he reached 100 apples. The only other players to do it? Lemieux and Bobby Orr (once each).
McDavid eyeing more history this season?
As of Friday, McDavid has scored 77 assists for the Oilers, and with 21 games left in the regular-season, there's a great chance he becomes the first player to 100 assists in over 30 years.
And there's even more history at stake down the stretch:
“McDavid’s 100th point also pulled him to within nine points of the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon for first in the NHL scoring race,” wrote Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin.
“If McDavid can overtake MacKinnon and win the Art Ross Trophy, he’d be doing so for the sixth time. Only three players have six or more scoring titles: Gretzky (10), Lemieux (six) and Gordie Howe (six). But McDavid, 27, would join Gretzky as the only players with six Art Rosses before turning 28.”
An extremely impressive career continues for McDavid, who is now up to 950 career NHL points in just 628 games. But despite the incredible feats, if you ask the superstar, he would have just taken the win on Thursday night.
The Oilers fell behind 3-0 to the Jackets, and were unable to recover despite making it close at the end. Now 38-21-2, Edmonton remains 11 points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the top seed in the Pacific Division, with four games in hand.
But after adding Adam Henrique and Troy Stecher to an already potent roster at the trade deadline, it's Stanley Cup or bust for Connor McDavid's club — again — in 2024.