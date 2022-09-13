Connor McDavid gets brutally honest on road ahead for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was a huge part of his team’s trip to the Western Conference Finals last season. However, he recognizes the road ahead will not be easy for him or his team.

The Oilers superstar spoke with the media following an informal scrimmage on Monday. He said his team had a lot of work to do in order to get further than they did the year before.

“We really only won one more game than we did in 2017,” McDavid said, referencing the year the Oilers came up just short of the Conference Finals. “It feels like we were closer last year than the previous year, but it was one win. We still have a long way to go and we know that. It takes everybody and it takes all season long. I’m just looking forward to getting going, and being back here to see everybody.”

Their appearance in the Conference Finals last season was their first appearance since 2006. They lost in the Stanley Cup Final that year to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames in the playoffs last year. McDavid and company ran into the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in the Conference Finals.

McDavid pointed at the Avalanche as an example of what the Oilers will need to do. It’s all hands on deck for any team hoping to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup at season’s end.

“You look at little bit of what Colorado had, they had a lot of injuries, they had a lot of things go against them and they just took everything in stride and ultimately were the last ones standing,” McDavid said. “It takes everybody, it takes a whole organization and it’s good to get everybody under one roof here.”