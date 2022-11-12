Published November 12, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Evander Kane suffered a scary injury in the Houston Oilers Tuesday night victory over the Tampa Bay Lighting. Kane’s left wrist ended up getting cut by the blade of Lightning forward Pat Maroon’s skate, and Kane quickly rushed off the ice as blood began to spill out of the cut on his wrist.

Thankfully, Kane’s injury got treatment quickly, and he was able to return to the Oilers on Saturday morning. Kane will be forced to miss three-to-four months while recovering from the injury, but it’s clear he avoided a worst case scenario here. Kane offered a shocking update on his injury as he returned to the Oilers, only adding to the belief that things could have turned out much worse for Kane.

Evander Kane is back with the Oilers and in good spirits. The skate cut went down to the bone, he said. His wrist is immobilized. More to come … pic.twitter.com/9qZCPwYc0k — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 11, 2022

It’s good to see Kane return to his team, especially given the scary nature of the injury. Given how quickly his wrist began to bleed, it was clear this had the potential to be a very serious injury for Kane. The fact that the cut went all the way down to the bone shows just how serious the injury could have been not just Kane’s hockey career, but for his life as well.

The good news is that Kane is back with his team and is in good spirits moving forward. The Oilers will certainly miss his presence for the time being, as Kane had racked up 13 points in his first 14 games of the season. For now, Kane will focus on his recovery, but it’s clear Houston will be anxiously waiting for him to make his return to the ice after suffering this serious injury.