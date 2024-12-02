Edmonton Oilers forward Jeff Skinner has once again run afoul of the National Hockey League thanks to his antics, and he's been forced to once again write a check.

He's been fined $2,000 for embellishment, the second such time this season that he's been in trouble for trying to draw a penalty by diving. The incident took place on November 23 against the New York Rangers when Skinner fell to the ice after minimal contact from defenseman K'Andre Miller.

He was also warned for his antics in late October during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Since this was the second offense, it resulted in a fine; the money will be sent to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Oilers, who are hoping to go on another lengthy postseason run this spring, are in fourth place in the Pacific Division.

Jeff Skinner is in his first season with the Oilers

A native of Ontario, Skinner was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, and he played the first several years of his career as a member of the organization.

He became the youngest player in NHL history to suit up in an All-Star Game at just 18 years old; he was later awarded the Calder Trophy for the 2010-11 season as the League's best rookie.

In August of 2018, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and was soon signed to an eight-year, $72 million contract with a hefty AAV of $9 million. While he struggled to produce in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, he rebounded and increased his production in the subsequent two years.

The remainder of his contract was bought out by the Sabres during the offseason; Skinner then agreed to a one-year deal with the Oilers, the reigning Western Conference champions.

He's also not played in a single NHL postseason game.