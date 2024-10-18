ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the contenders in the Western Conference face off as the Edmonton Oilers face the Dallas Stars. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Stars prediction and pick.

The Oilers come into the game sitting at 2-3-0 on the year. They started the year sitting at 0-3, but have now won two straight. They first defeated the Flyers 4-3 and then would defeat the Panthers 4-2. Meanwhile, the Stars are coming off their first loss of the year. They are 4-1 on the year, winning over the Predators, Islanders, Kraken, and Sharks. Last time out, they faced the Capitals. The Stars had the 1-0 lead going into the first period but would be down 3-2 after the second period and would lose by that score.

Why the Oilers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oilers' top line is led by Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman. McDavid has led the team this year. He has a goal and four assists on the year, leading the team with five points. He has just one power play point, with an assist. Meanwhile, Leon Draisaitl has two goals and two assists on the year, sitting second on the team in points. Hyman has not had success this year, going without a goal and an assist while having ten shots this year.

Meanwhile, newcomer and third-liner Jeff Skinner has been great this year. He has two goals and two assists on the year this year, sitting tied for second on the team in points with four. Still, the Oilers are getting major production from the blue line. Mattias Ekholm has three assists on the year. Brett Kulak has two goals and an assist, while Darnell Nurse has two assists on the year. For the positive of the Oilers' offense, they have struggled on the power play. The Oilers have just one power-play goal this year, coming from Leon Draisaitl with assists from McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this one. He is just 1-2 on the year with a 4.42 goals-against average and a .845 save percentage. He struggled in the first start of the year, giving up five goals on 13 shots before being pulled. Since then, he has allowed six goals on 58 shots, while going 1-1.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Stars top line is led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Logan Stankoven. Robertson led the team last year in points, having 29 goals, 51 assists, and 80 total points. Robertson has two goals and an assist this year. Meanwhile, Hintz was third on the team in points, scoring 30 goals and having 35 assists. He has two goals and an assist this year. Finally, Logan Stankoven has five assists on the year. He played in just 24 games, having six goals and eight assists last year.

Mason Marchment and Matt Duchene lead the second line. Marchment had 22 goals and 31 assists last year. Furthermore, he scored twice in the first game and has added three assists since. Duchene has a goal and two assists this year, after sitting fourth on the team in points last year with 25 goals and 40 assists last year. Wyatt Johnston has a goal and four assists this year. He led the team in goals last year with 32, while also having 33 assists. Finally, Tyler Seguin has been solid this year. He has two goals and an assist on the year.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal again in this one. He has been great this year. Oettinger is 3-0-0 on the year with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. He also has a shutout this year. Oettinger has allowed just five goals this year on 97 total shots. Last time out, Oettinger stopped 25 of 27 shots in a shootout win over the Sharks.

Final Oilers-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars have the better goaltender in the matchup. Stuart Skinner has struggled heavily this year, and even in the Stanley Cup run for the Oilers, Skinner struggled with high shot volume. Meanwhile, Jake Oettinger has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL. He has faced plenty of shots this year, facing over 32 shots per game this year. He has the fifth-best save percentage in the NHL right now and should be able to continue those strong performances in this one. Take the Stars to get the win.

Final Oilers-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars ML (-130)