Oklahoma achieves grim Big 12 feat not seen since 1998 in blowout loss to TCU

After a promising start to the season, the wheels have now begun to come off on Brent Venables’ debut campaign as Oklahoma head coach.

Oklahoma dropped its second consecutive Big 12 matchup of the campaign, as TCU cruised to a 55-24 win over the Sooners on Saturday. From Dillon Gabriel’s injury in the first half to the defense allowing eight total touchdown drives to TCU, it turned out to be a game to forget for the Sooners.

Oklahoma needed a bounce-back performance in this matchup after it dropped its first conference game of the season to Kansas State last week, but in the end, not much ended up going its way in the contest.

With the loss to TCU, Oklahoma has now opened up Big 12 play with an 0-2 record. Aside from the COVID-19 season in 2020, this is the first time that Oklahoma has gone winless through its first two conference games of a campaign since 1998 when it finished with a 5-6 record.

Oklahoma could use a bit of motivation from its 2020 campaign when it came away with losses to Kansas State and Iowa State early in the season. The Big 12 powerhouse would go on to win all of its remaining games in the year, including the 2020 Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida.

Oklahoma will now turn its attention to a clash with rival Texas next week.