Oklahoma football is going to be a bit thin on the offensive line moving forward. Oklahoma's coach Brent Venables says lineman Geirean Hatchett is out for the year, per Sports Illustrated. Hatchett is dealing with a left arm injury.

Hatchett tried to compete in the team's Week 2 game against Houston, wearing an arm brace before the game. The lineman went through warm-ups for the team without the brace, but didn't play. He wore street clothes during the game. It turns out the arm ailment was more severe than many realized.

“He had a biceps surgery,” Venables said, per the outlet.

The news is obviously difficult to hear for Oklahoma football fans. The team is in its inaugural SEC season, and Hatchett was counted on to play a lot of snaps on the offensive line. The lineman came to Oklahoma as a guard, but ended up playing some snaps at center in the team's first game against Temple. Now, the offensive line will have to find a way forward without Hatchett.

Oklahoma football is 2-0 on the season, heading into a game Saturday against Tulane.

Oklahoma football is bit by the injury bug

The Sooners struggled to defeat Houston in Week 2 of the college football season, and that's given some discomfort to Oklahoma fans. Things don't get easier in Week 3, as the team takes on a pesky Tulane squad that nearly defeated Kansas State.

There's some good news for Oklahoma, despite the injury issues. The Sooners look to soon see wide receiver Nic Anderson back on the field. Anderson is a key part of the team's offense, and has missed the first two games due to an injury. He is possibly going to play against Tulane.

The Sooners have an issue at offensive line. Now without Hatchett, the team will have to break in their third center this year. Along with Hatchett, the Sooners are missing starting center Branson Hickman. He is also out hurt for the team. Josh Bates got most of the reps at the center position against Houston. He will be relied upon moving forward, to play additional snaps.

“We’re on our third center, and that’s a real thing,” Venables said. “That’s the guy that touches the ball every snap. (Bates) started his first college game last week and he did pretty good. Can he be better? Yeah, who couldn’t? Billy Bowman could have been better. Danny Stutsman could have been better. And they played really good.”

Oklahoma football fans will see on Saturday against Tulane if the offensive line is able to improve. The teams play at 3:30 Eastern that day.