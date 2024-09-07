Oklahoma football is a man down Saturday against Houston. The Sooners are without wide receiver Nic Anderson for the game, per 247 Sports. Anderson is dealing with an undisclosed injury, but is hopefully going to return for the team in Week 3.

The Sooners are going to have to rely on other wideouts to get the job done against a rebuilding Houston team from the Big 12. These two schools were once conference rivals, but Oklahoma football moved to the SEC for 2024 competition.

Anderson is a talent. He posted 798 receiving yards in 2023 for Oklahoma football, to go with 10 touchdowns. Anderson was also a track star in high school, and one of the fastest Sooners wide receivers on the squad.

Oklahoma football is 1-0 on the season heading into Saturday's game. The Sooners crushed Temple football in Week 1 action, by a 51-3 score. Anderson also missed the Temple game, so he has yet to see action this season.

Oklahoma football needs Nic Anderson this year in the SEC

Sooners fans are hopeful Anderson can return very soon. The wideout will be relied on to post some strong numbers this year for an Oklahoma football team looking for continued success. Brent Venables is in his third season coaching the team. Following a rough year in 2022, the Sooners won 10 games in 2023.

Oklahoma football faces an uphill battle in the SEC. The Sooners and Texas football joined the league this year, after several years in the Big 12. The Sooners have a tough slate of games in their inaugural season, including upcoming meetings with Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama. The squad is ranked no. 15 in the Associated Press college football poll heading into the Houston game.

The Sooners and Houston meet at 7:45 Eastern on Saturday. Houston enters the game with a 0-1 record, after losing to UNLV football in Week 1. The Cougars have a new head coach this season in Willie Fritz, who is looking for his first program victory.