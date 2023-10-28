Oklahoma saw its College Football Playoff hopes likely dashed on Saturday, as they lost a stunner to Big 12 foe Kansas by a score of 38-33. While some fans were stunned by how well the Jayhawks played, others, namely Sooners fans, took to social media to blast head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for the disappointing result.

Here are the best reactions.

This Oklahoma football fan couldn't believe that the interception by Ethan Downs, which occurred with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter, didn't clinch the game for the Sooners.

Oklahoma proceeded to run three straight running plays, getting Kansas to burn two of their timeouts, but not moving the ball any deeper into Jayhawks territory.

The Sooners then punted and Kansas football went on a game-sealing, 80-yard touchdown drive.

This fan summed up that sequence pretty well.

The Sooners then got the ball one more time with a chance to drive down the field. They took the ball to the Kansas 23-yard line but were unable to score the game-winner after taking a couple shots at the end zone.

It left Sooners fans, like this one, lamenting the missed opportunities on both sides of the ball for Venables' squad.

Not to mention the questionable play-calling by Lebby and Venables. But it wasn't all negative reactions from the Oklahoma football fans, as this Twitter user pointed out the significant steps forward taken in Venables' second year at the helm.

But most Sooners fans don't want to hear that right now, as they're too fed up with a loss that will likely cost them a chance at a national championship.