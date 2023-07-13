4-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson announced on YouTube Thursday that he is headed to Oklahoma to play for the Sooners in 2024. This is a big addition to the defensive front for Brent Venables, who has Oklahoma football recovering nicely from the departure of Lincoln Riley and his recruits. Jackson was also considering Ohio State, Texas, Florida and Miami but ultimately landed on Oklahoma.

“Within the first 10 minutes of the visit, I was ready to commit,” Jackson told 247Sports. “I was honestly blown away after talking with Coach Venables and Coach Bates.”

It was important for Jackson to play for a defensive-minded coach. Brent Venables was the defensive coordinator at Clemson before taking the head job at Oklahoma.

“I can’t wait to play for Coach Venables and Coach Bates,” Jackson said. “Their reputation and resume speaks for itself. Coach Venables has a great background as a defensive coordinator and I’m excited to learn under him.

Todd Bates, the Sooners' defensive tackles coach, was on Venables staff at Clemson and also moved to Oklahoma in 2022.

“Coach Bates has produced some incredible defensive lineman when he was at Clemson and is one of the best coaches around. He’s especially good with interior defensive lineman and I know he can develop me and help me reach my goals.”

The 247Sports Composite has Jackson ranked as the 44th best defensive tackle in the class of 2024. Jackson is 6-2, 300 lbs and will likely add some more pounds before playing college ball. With a move to the SEC on the horizon, Jackson's size and run stopping ability will help the Sooners compete with the bigger, more physical teams.