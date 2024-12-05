As if Oklahoma's opening season in the SEC hadn't been rough enough, now at the conclusion of a disappointing 6-6 campaign, the Sooners are dealing with their share of transfer portal woes. On Wednesday, starting quarterback Jackson Arnold announced his intention to transfer out of Norman, with the Georgia Bulldogs emerging as the favorites to land the sophomore signal-caller who was benched briefly during the middle of the season.

An even costlier loss for the 2025 season may prove to be sophomore wide receiver Nic Anderson, who followed suit on Thursday and announced he'd be departing the Oklahoma football program.

“Oklahoma star receiver Nic Anderson is expected to enter the portal,” writes Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. “The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Anderson missed most of this season due to a lower body injury, but he set an Oklahoma freshman record with 10 touchdown catches in 2023. He also ranked fifth nationally in 2023 with an average of 21 yards per catch.”

The former 3-star recruit outperformed his high school ranking in his one complete season with the Sooners. Anderson finished his only full season at Oklahoma with 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns, which ranked 2nd in the Big 12 in 2023.

A hip injury sidelined Anderson for the first three games of the season, and the highly-touted sophomore was limited to just five snaps in his only appearance of the season in a Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers. Anderson was one of several Sooners wide receivers who missed time due to injury during the 2024 season.

Anderson will likely have his choice of where he wants to play next season, but based on how his recruitment went, it's possible that both Notre Dame and Oregon will be in the mix. Notre Dame was initially considered one of the favorites to land Anderson while he was still in high school, but ultimately, the big-bodied wideout committed to Oregon before eventually flipping to Oklahoma.