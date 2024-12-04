Oklahoma football quarterback Jackson Arnold is expected to enter his name into the transfer portal. The transfer portal will officially open up on December 9th, and Arnold will search for a new home. The Sooners still have one more game this season as they did win six games. They will find out which bowl they are in within the week.

“Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Matt Zenitz said in a post. “The Class of 2023 top-10 overall recruit made nine starts this year. Posted 12 TD passes, 444 rushing yards, three rushing TDs and just three interceptions.”

Jackson Arnold was expected to be the guy this season for the Oklahoma football team, but he struggled at times and was even benched. The Sooners had a lot of issues on offense and they could never really find a consistent answer. The Sooners recently fired their offensive coordinator as well and brought in Ben Arbuckle as the replacement.

Arnold played in limited time during the 2023 season as well behind Dillon Gabriel. He finished the year 44/69 for 563 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was rated very highly out of high school and he was expected to be a star, but things haven't really panned out yet. Still, Arnold has a lot of potential and he could very well blossom into the player that everyone expected him to be at his next school.

There are a lot of teams that will need quarterbacks for next season, and Jackson Arnold will likely be an attractive option for a lot of teams. There were a lot of issues with this offense that made it a lot harder for him to find success, and if he finds the right fit, he should be a great college QB.

This move was expected, but it definitely still hurts the Oklahoma football team. Arnold was supposed to be a great QB for the Sooners, so it's unfortunate that things didn't work out for him in Norman. Arnold is definitely a name to pay attention to this offseason as he searches for his next stop.