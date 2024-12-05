The transfer portal is officially set to open on December 9, but the buzz around potential entries is already heating up. Among the most notable developments, Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former Five-Star Plus+ recruit and one of the top quarterbacks in his class, is reportedly planning to enter the portal, according to On3 Sports.

Arnold, who has not publicly confirmed his intentions, is expected to be a highly sought-after target for programs needing quarterback reinforcements. Sources indicate that Georgia, Auburn, and Mississippi State are among the early frontrunners for his services.

Georgia is an intriguing destination for Arnold. Despite their dominance in recent years, the Bulldogs have questions about their quarterback depth for the 2025 season. Bringing Arnold into the fold to compete with current prospect Gunner Stockton could solidify their offensive plans. Georgia’s status as a perennial national contender adds appeal, offering Arnold the chance to lead one of the most talented rosters in the country.

Jackson Arnold could be playing football for Georgia in 2025

Auburn is another SEC program that could be in the mix. The Tigers have been active in the portal under head coach Hugh Freeze, and their need for a proven quarterback is clear. Landing Arnold would give Auburn a dynamic playmaker and bolster its ability to compete in the challenging SEC landscape.

Mississippi State may have a different allure than Georgia or Auburn, but their connection to Arnold must be noticed. Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby, formerly Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, was instrumental in recruiting Arnold to Norman. This relationship could give Mississippi State an edge in convincing Arnold to lead their offense.

Arnold’s pedigree as a top-five quarterback recruit ensures he’ll have no shortage of suitors. His potential entry into the portal highlights the shifting dynamics of college football, where high-profile talents often seek fresh opportunities to maximize their playing time and development. As On3 Sports noted, “Georgia, Auburn, and Mississippi State are schools to watch for Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold once he enters the Transfer Portal.”

With the portal officially opening soon, Arnold’s decision will be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike. Whether he lands at a powerhouse like Georgia, finds a developmental fit at Auburn, or reunites with a trusted coach at Mississippi State, Arnold’s next move is poised to make waves across college football. The quarterback carousel is just beginning, and Jackson Arnold is set to be one of its most captivating stories.