Oklahoma football redshirt sophomore wide receiver Nic Anderson (quad) is expected to miss several more weeks, according to 247 Sports' Matt Zenitz. Anderson entered the season dealing with this injury and attempted to return during Oklahoma's 25-15 Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. He could only play two snaps before heading to the locker room and has not played since.

Anderson is supposed to be one of the Sooners' leading receivers. The 6'3″, 190-pound receiver was a four-star recruit on On3 from the 2022 class. He was ranked the No. 200 player nationally.

Oklahoma football is dealing with a lot of injuries at the receiver position. WRs Deion Burks and Taylor Tatum did not play last week against Auburn but are expected to play in the Sooners' upcoming Red River Rivalry game against the Texas Longhorns. WRs Jayden Gibson and Jalil Farooq are both listed as out. WR Jaquaize Pettaway (knee) is questionable.

Previewing No. 2 Texas vs. No. 19 Oklahoma football

The Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for a brutal stretch of games. The team already lost to Tennessee two weeks ago, and next up on the schedule is Texas. Head coach Brent Venables spoke about Red River Rivalry and the heightened expectations for the program while on College Sports SiriusXM.

“This is going to be a great challenge,” Venables said. “And as you know, this is like, you know, having coached in eight national championships, this is, this is that environment without the, you know, without corporate being a part of it. You know, this is real. You know, just hate, the heart and passion, the intensity, just, it's an amazing environment, and all the pageantry that goes into this, and the long history, tradition, the pride, all those things. This game means so much to so many people in both states, and it'll be, you know, the focus in college football when it gets here next Saturday.”

The Sooners will need to maximize their Week 6 bye as Texas also enjoys a week off before the rivalry game. The contest is hosted at the Cotton Bowl, a neutral site located in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m. EST.