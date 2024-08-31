The Oklahoma Sooners are heading into their first season of SEC football, a tall task for even the best programs. Head coach Brent Venables and his coaching staff have a talented roster, led by sophomore quarterback Jackson Arnold and a host of playmakers on both sides of the ball. How quickly the team adjusts to the rigors of the SEC schedule will be key, as the conference slate is usually the toughest set of games in college football.

However, due to the excellent staff that Venables has built, along with Arnold and his fellow playmakers, the Sooners have a decent chance of winning the entire conference. The schedule is difficult, yet manageable. They play the No.15 Tennessee Volunteers in their first ever conference game, but that is at home in Norman. They also square off against the Texas Longhorns in the annual Red River Rivalry, and host Alabama and South Carolina.

Trips to Auburn and LSU will be harder than almost any conference game they had in the Big 12. Yet, it is highly doubtful that Venables and the staff won't have their program ready for those tests. So, what are the top three reasons why the Sooners might win the SEC in their inaugural season? Let's start with Arnold, who could be the best quarterback in program history when all is said and done.

1. Jackson Arnold looks to lead Oklahoma football to new heights

The former five-star recruit is heading into his first season as the starting quarterback for the Sooners, and there has been a lot of hype regarding his potential. He won the Gatorade Football Player of the Year in 2022, as well as the Landry Award. He spent the majority of his freshman year behind veteran Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to the University of Oregon after the season. Arnold then started in the Alamo Bowl against the Arizona Wildcats and performed well.

Yes, the Sooners lost the game 38-24, and Arnold threw three interceptions in the contest. However, he also passed for over 350 yards (361, to be precise) and tossed two touchdown passes as well. The sophomore also performed well in limited action during the season, particularly in the season-opening win over Arkansas State. He played in the third quarter of that game, going a perfect 11 for 11. He amassed 114 yards passing and also had a touchdown pass as well.

Based on his performances last season and throughout spring and fall camps this year, Arnold is ready to take charge of this program. The coaching staff sees his potential, and it seems like his teammates have embraced him as one of this team's leaders. Strong quarterback play is one of the keys of any successful SEC title contender. If Arnold can take the next step in his development and give Oklahoma that high level of play from the signal caller position, then a conference title run is not out of the question by any means.

2. Brent Venables heads up strong Oklahoma football coaching staff

All great programs need a strong and determined coaching staff. To help set the tone and guide the players. In order to reach their objectives of winning the SEC, clinching a CFP berth and then winning a national title, the Sooners must rely on the leadership of Venables and the ground of coaches under him. Luckily, the third-year head coach has put together quite the staff.

Former offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left to take the Mississippi State head coaching job in the offseason. However, former North Texas head coach Seth Littrell took over that role, teaming up with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to become co-offensive coordinators. The defense also has three coordinators in veteran coaches Jay Valai and Todd Bates. The third coordinator is Zac Alley, who joined the program after stints as Jacksonville State and Louisiana-Monroe's defensive coordinator.

Other coaches include offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, largely considered to be one of, if not the best, offensive line coaches in all of football. Valai, also the assistant head coach for defense, has coached on various college and NFL staffs, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Alabama Crimson Tide. With these coaches and more in tow, Oklahoma football has a deep and knowledgeable staff that should help make the transition to the SEC even easier.

3. Defensive line could be program's strongest unit

As potent as their offense could be, elite SEC programs also need a dominant defense that can hold the line when the other side of the ball falters. That unit could be lethal in a number of ways, from ball hawking defensive backs to swarming linebackers who roam all over the field. The Sooners, however, have a potentially dangerous defensive line.

Stacked with talent, the line is led by former five-star recruit David Stone, a member of the Class of 2024. A defensive tackle by trade, Stone was a major disruptive presence during his time in high school and was sought by many programs across the college football landscape. Yet, he chose to play for Venables (who is an excellent defensive mind in his own right) and his defensive coaching staff led by Bates, Valai and Alley.

The transfer portal was also fruitful for Oklahoma, as they added TCU's Damonic Williams and Miami (OH)'s Caiden Woullard. Both additions are veterans, as Woullard notched 9.5 sacks for the Redbirds last season. Williams made an impact with the Horned Frogs as well, with 33 combined tackles and three sacks from the interior defensive line.

This new talent, combined with returning contributors such as senior Ethan Downs (4.5 sacks and an interception last season) and redshirt senior Jacob Lacey, makes the defensive line both deep and lethal. The main question is, can they set the tone for the rest of a defensive unit that needs to step in 2024? If they can live up to their potential as a unit, then an SEC title may be just the start for the Sooners this season.