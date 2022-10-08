Oklahoma on the wrong side of history in atrocious Red River Showdown loss to Texas

Oklahoma and Texas both came into this year’s edition of the Red River Showdown in dire need of a statement win at this stage in the season. In the end, it was Texas who had the last laugh in this rivalry encounter.

Texas cruised to a convincing 49-0 win against Oklahoma on Saturday. Not only did the Longhorns snap their four-game losing streak to the Sooners, but they did so in dominating fashion. From Quinn Ewers’ four passing touchdowns to the 296 yards tallied by the Bijan Robinson-led rush offense, Texas simply had its way over the course of the contest.

Overall, Oklahoma hit rock bottom with this arduous defeat. For one, the Sooners suffered their worst-ever shutout loss in program history. They also lost back-to-back games by 30-plus points for the first time ever, which came after TCU notched a 31-point win over the Sooners last week.

How bad are things for Oklahoma? Per @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the worst shutout loss ever for Oklahoma (regardless of opponent). This is the first time in Oklahoma history it has lost two straight games by 30+ points. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 8, 2022

With Ewers back in action and with its defense showing signs of life, Texas is riding plenty of momentum heading into its home clash with Iowa State next week.

On the other hand, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables sure has more questions than answers after falling to a lowly 3-3 record on the season. The Sooners will look to snap their three-game losing streak in their upcoming home matchup against Kansas.