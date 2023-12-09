Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is keeping the Doak Walker Award in the Big 12. Gordon won after Bijan Robinson last year.

Oklahoma State football player Ollie Gordon II is adding yet another prestigious award to his resumé. The Cowboys running back is bringing the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back back into the Big 12, per Action Network. Gordon is the recipient of this year's award after former Texas running back Bijan Robinson won the Walker trophy in 2022.

Gordon is the first player from Oklahoma State to win the Doak Walker trophy. The award was created in 1990, and Barry Sanders was in the NFL by then, making plays for the Detroit Lions. Gordon had a spectacular season in 2023 for Oklahoma State, rushing for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns for the team. He had a video-game type of performance this season against West Virginia, when he ran for 282 yards and four touchdowns over the Mountaineers. Gordon played a pivotal role in getting the team to the Big 12 championship, where the Cowboys got blown out by Texas 49-21.

Last year's winner actually went to Texas. Bijan Robinson took home the Doak Walker in 2022, before heading to the NFL. Robinson was a first round draft pick for the Atlanta Falcons this year. He was a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and 2022. It will certainly be interesting to see if Gordon is able to match Robinson's success in the NFL Draft. Gordon hasn't announced his future plans and still has eligibility left at Oklahoma State.

The Doak Walker Award is one of many honors that have been given to Gordon after the season. Gordon also earned All-America honors this week from CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus. He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Oklahoma State plays Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27.