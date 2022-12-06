By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The transfer portal continues to heat up, as Oklahoma State football quarterback Spencer Sanders became the latest to join the frenzy. Sanders informed Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports of his intention to enter the portal.

A four-year starter for Oklahoma State football, Sanders has one year of eligibility left. A former 4-star recruit, Sanders has thrown for 2000 yards in each season while throwing for 67 touchdown passes in his career with the Cowboys.

The 2022 season started off red-hot for both the team and its talented quarterback, as Oklahoma State football began the season 5-0, with Sanders looking like an early Heisman Trophy candidate.

Things went sideways when Sanders suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s shutout loss to Kansas State in October. Sanders missed the following week’s loss to Kansas, then fired two touchdowns against four interceptions down the stretch of the season, before being ruled out of the season finale vs. West Virginia.

Oklahoma State football stumbled to a 7-5 finish after their 5-0 start.

Still, Sanders is a talented quarterback, one who can affect the game with both his arm and his legs. He finished the season with 2,642 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and nine interceptions along with 391 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

He’s the latest talented quarterback to go the way of the transfer portal, joining the likes of DJ Uiagalelei, Drew Pyne, Devin Leary, and Brennan Armstrong, among others.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State football will have to regroup at the quarterback spot after this surprising move from Spencer Sanders.