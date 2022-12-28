By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy called out a reporter when he asked about making staff changes following a loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, according to a Wednesday report from CBS Sports.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Mike Gundy asked. “Then why do you ask?”

The reporter tried to get a word in and explain he was just doing his job, to no avail.

“I might have to cut you out,” Gundy continued. “I mean, don’t be an ass. Really? That’s people’s lives, man. That’s people’s families. Don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way. It’s not fair to people’s families, man. I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance.”

Known for his tirades against reporters, Mike Gundy became famous for his “I’m a man, I’m 40” rant in 2007 after a column was written by sports columnist Jenni Carlson of the Oklahoman in response to the then-two year Cowboys head coach benching junior quarterback Bobby Reid for sophomore Zac Robinson.

“That’s why I don’t read the newspaper: because it’s garbage,” Gundy screamed. “The editor that let it come out is garbage. Attacking an amateur athlete for doing everything right. And then you want to write articles about guys that don’t do things right and downgrade them, the ones who do make plays.

“Where are we at in society today? Come after me. I’m a man. I’m 40.”

Wisconsin took a 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday under the leadership of Badgers head football coach Jim Leonhard, who coached while newly-hired coach Luke Fickell was on the sidelines. Fickell called Jim Leonhard up to a Chase Field podium following the win, who raised the Guaranteed Rate Bowl trophy to the cheers of players and fans.