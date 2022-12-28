By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The 2022 college football season was a rollercoaster ride for the Wisconsin Badgers but they ended with a bittersweet 24-17 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Bowl. On one hand, Wisconsin football managed to win their third bowl game since 2020. On the other hand, it marked the end of Jim Leonhard’s time with the school.

Leonhard, who was named interim head coach of Wisconsin football after the Badgers let go of Paul Chryst last October following a 4-3 start, had announced earlier this December that he will not be part of the Badgers program beyond the 2022 campaign.

Recognizing that, Fickell asked Leonhard to be on the podium while Wisconsin football players celebrate on the field after beating Oklahoma State.

Luke Fickell calls Jim Leonhard up to the podium in his final game as Wisconsin's defensive coordinator. Really cool moment. pic.twitter.com/zff3EWbkTo — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) December 28, 2022

Here’s what Leonhard said earlier in the month about his future plans, per James Parks of Sports Illustrated:

“It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program over the last 7 years. After discussions with my family and Coach Fickell, I will remain the DC through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” he said.

Fickell was on the sidelines for the meeting with Oklahoma State, but he let Leonhard call the shots for Wisconsin football. Overall, the Badgers went 5-3 under Leonhard in 2022.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach, who was hired by the Badgers in November, will have his time as the full-time sideline boss of Wisconsin football starting in 2023.