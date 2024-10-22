ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Thanks to some poor efforts, Oklahoma State and Baylor sit low in the Big 12 standings. Baylor looked good in their win last week, which could carry over at home against Oklahoma State. The teams last played in 2022, but the Cowboys have won three of the past four meetings. It has also been historically low-scoring games, with the games going under in three of the last four. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oklahoma State-Baylor prediction and pick.

Oklahoma Started the year with a relatively easy schedule. They were double-digit favorites in their first three games and did their job by going 3-0 and covering the spread in two of three. It hasn't been going as well for the Cowboys recently, as they've lost four in a row against Big 12 competition. They broke their streak of failed covers last week when they lost by three points on the road to BYU, as they entered the game as eight-point underdogs. BYU is on top of the Big 12 with a 4-0 conference record.

Baylor lost four of five games through the middle of the season, including a home loss to BYU. The streak also featured the dramatic overtime loss to Colorado, where Baylor led most of the game, then gave up the tying touchdown after the final seconds ticked off and lost in overtime on a goal-line forced fumble by Travis Hunter. Baylor's record isn't indicative of the talent on its roster, which it showed last season when it faced Texas Tech on the road as five-point underdogs and won 59-35.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Baylor College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Baylor Odds

Oklahoma State: +6.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +188

Baylor: -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 64.5 (-112)

Under: 64.5 (-118)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor's defense has been elite through the air, which isn't typical for Big 12 units. It allows just 195.6 passing yards per game, but it'll be tough against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 27th in FBS with 278 passing yards per game. The Cowboys are also attempting 38.1 passes per game, which isn't the norm for Baylor. They have one of the fewest passing attempts allowed per game, which makes this an even more difficult test.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

Is Baylor's effort against Texas Tech a sign of things to come or an outlier? Baylor's offense exploded for 59 points last week, led by 116 yards and two touchdowns from Bryson Washington. Sawyer Robertson didn't throw the ball all over the yard, as he had just 274 passing yards. However, he did tally five touchdowns. Josh Cameron was the benefactor of most of those throws, as he had a career day with three receiving touchdowns.

It could be another big day for Robertson, as Oklahoma State has one of the worst passing defenses in the nation. They are 110th in passing yards allowed, with 252.7 per game. They also allow 7.9 yards per attempt and 5.7 yards per rush. This matchup could set Baylor up for another high-scoring day.

Final Oklahoma State-Baylor Prediction & Pick

If Baylor's offense gets going in this game and their passing defense can stand up to Oklahoma State, it could be a long day for the Cowboys. Baylor's offense broke out last week, and Oklahoma State will offer them a chance to do it again. Take Baylor to cover at home and keep their offense rolling.

Final Oklahoma State-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -6.5 (-112)