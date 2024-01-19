The Big 12 takes the stage as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Big 12 takes the stage as Oklahoma visits Cincinnati. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Cincinnati prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Oklahoma enters the game sitting at 14-3 on the year. They opened the year 10-0 but then fell to North Carolina in a game that was not that close. It was a 12-point loss to the Tar Heels. They would win their next three, but then struggled against TCU, falling by nine. After falling to Kansas, Oklahoma rebounded last time out. They would play West Virginia in their last game. It was a tight first half, and Oklahoma would lead by just four in the break. From there, they took off and would go on to win 77-63.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati comes in at 13-4 on the year and 2-2 in conference play. Conference play has been a gauntlet for Cincinnati. They opened playing 12th-ranked Baylor and would win by 11. They then faced a 25th-ranked Texas and would fall by one, before losing to a 14th-ranked Baylor by three. Last time out, they would face a 15th-ranked TCU. TCU led most of the second half, but Cincinnati would tie the game up, forcing overtime. There it would be back and forth, but Cincinnati would prevail 81-77.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Cincinnati Odds

Oklahoma: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +118

Cincinnati: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: Big12 Network/ ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma ranks 20th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 21st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 41st in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 24th in effective field goal percentage. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.9 points per game this year, while shooting 45.9 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 39 of his 100 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 14.1 points per game and is shooting 55.6 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 69th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 48th in the nation in defensive rebounding, while sitting 48th in defensive rebounding rate. Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore lead this. Godwin comes into the game with 5.6 rebounds per game and averages 7.7 points per game. Meanwhile, Moore comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game with his 9.4 points per game.

Oklahoma is 23rd in the nation in points against this year. They are 11th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.9 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.2 steals per game this year.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati comes in ranked 28th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 65th in adjusted offensive efficiency but sit 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 44th in points per game this year, but sit 129th in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are a high-volume shooting team, sitting ninth in the nation in field goal attempts per game this year. Viktor Lakhin leads the way here. He comes in with 13.5 points per game this year, while also shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Dan Skillings Jr. has 11.8 points per game, and Day Day Thomas has 11.2 points per game this year.

Cincinnati is sixth in the nation in rebounding this year, sitting fourth in the nation in defensive rebounding rate and 14th in offensive rebounding rate this year. This is led by Aziz Bandaogo. He comes in with 8.4 rebounds per game this year,r while also having 8.1 points per game of his own. Further, Lahkin and Skinnings play a role here too. Lahkin comes in with 7.5 rebounds per game, while Skillings has 6.2 rebounds per game on the year.

Cincinnati is 46th in the nation in opponent points per game this year and 58th in opponent effective field goal percentage. A big help is the presence down low. Bandaogo comes in with 1.4 blocks per game, while Lakhin has 1.0 blocks per game. Further, John Newman III and Day Day Thomas both have over 1.5 steals per game.

Final Oklahoma-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati is coming off a very difficult stretch of games, but they have performed well. They have kept their losses close against very good teams. Oklahoma has been solid as well this year, but the difference in this game is going to come in rebounding. Cincinnati will control the rebounding game. Oklahoma is not good on the offensive glass, which will give Cincinnati possessions. Further, the teams have a fair battle when Cincinnati is going for the offensive rebounds, which will give them the overall advantage. Take Cincinnati in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Oklahoma-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 (-114)