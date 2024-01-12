It is a top-ten match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Kansas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is a top-ten match-up as Oklahoma and Kansas face off. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Kansas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Oklahoma enters the game sitting at 13-2 on the year. They opened the year 10-0 but then fell to North Carolina in a game that was not that close. It was a 12-point loss to the Tar Heels. They would win their next three but struggled last time out. they faced TCU last time out, and after being tied just thirty seconds into the second half, Oklahoma would struggle the rest of the game. TCU would lead the rest of the way and would go on to win 80-71.

Meanwhile, Kansas comes in sitting at 13-2 as well. They opened 4-0 but would fall to Marquette for their first loss of the year. They then went on a nine-game winning streak, beating Tennessee and UCONN in the process. Still, they are also coming off a loss as well. Last time out, they faced UCF. It was a back-and-forth game at the end. Kansas led at the half, but UCF had it tied with under three and a half minutes to go. UCF took off from there, cutting down Kansas and winning 65-60.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Kansas Odds

Oklahoma: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Kansas: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Time: ET/PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma ranks 20th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 15th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oklahoma is 33rd in the nation in points per game this year. They are also 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency. The combination of Javion McCollum and Otega Ohweh leads the way. McCollum comes into the game with 14.9 points per game this year, while shooting 45.3 percent from the field this year. He also is the team leader in threes, making 37 of his 93 attempts so far this year. Meanwhile, Oweh comes in with 14.3 points per game and is shooting 61.2 percent from the field this year.

Oklahoma is 69th in total rebounding this year. They are not great at offensive rebounding, but sit 50th in the nation in defensive rebounding. This is led by Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore. Godwin comes into the game with 5.8 rebounds per game, while he also averages 8.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Moore comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game with his 9.3 points per game.

Oklahoma is 20th in the nation in points this year. They are eighth in opponent effective field goal percentage this year as well. Oweh has been good on the defensive end, coming away with 1.9 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Milos Uzan, who has 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread

Kansas ranks 19th in KenPoms' adjusted efficiency running this year, sitting 43rd on offense and 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas sits 65th in the nation in points per game this year but is second in the nation in assists per game. Further, they are ninth in the nation in shooting percentage. Kansas is led by Kevin McCullar Jr. He comes in with 19.8 points per game this year while shooting 48.5 percent from the field this year. He has also been the primary three-point man, coming away with 24 of 63 three attempts this year. Meanwhile, Hunter Dickinson comes in with 18.9 points per game this year. He is shooting great, making 60.7 percent of his shots from the field. Also helping the offense is Dajuan Harris Jr. He comes in with just 6.9 points per game, but his 7.1 assists per game leads the team.

Kanas sits 74th in the nation in rebounding this year, but they are 25th in the nation in defensive rebounds on the season. This is led by Hunter Dickinson. He comes in with 11.9 rebounds per game this year while being an overall force in the middle. He is also helped by McCullar, who comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game of his own.

The Kansas defense is 66th in the nation in total points against this year but is 36th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kansas is great at forcing turnovers. McCullar leads the way with 1.5 steals per game, but four mean in the starting five come in with over one steal per game on the year. Further, Hunter Dickinson is great on the side, coming away with 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Oklahoma-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The question in this game will be about Hunter Dickinson. If Oklahoma can slow him down, and get some rebounds away from him, they will have a major chance to win this game. If not, Kanas will be able to control the pace of play and come away with a win. Oklahoma is going to be able to slow him down. Javion McCollum is going to make some key threes, and he will keep this game close.

Final Oklahoma-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma 5.5 (-110)