It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma Oklahoma State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma-Oklahoma State.

The Oklahoma Sooners haven't yet lost this season. Coach Porter Moser lost a lot of players from last season's roster, but he has managed to put new pieces together this season. The leader of this team has been freshman Jeremiah Fears. The 6-4 guard is thin at under 185 pounds, but his length enables him to see the floor well and finish shots against guards who aren't taller. Fears is also dishing out almost five assists per game. He is making well-rounded contributions as a scorer and table-setter for this team's offense. OU has been able to handle Providence, Arizona, and Louisville so far this season. The Sooners are building an NCAA Tournament-quality resume, but they know that after missing the Big Dance last season, they can't stop. They cannot let down their guard and fall into a rut which pushes them toward the bubble. It is very important to win here against Oklahoma State not just for in-state bragging rights, but to get another power conference win and a good result against a Big 12 opponent which will carry all the way to Selection Sunday. The Sooners cannot think they are set for March Madness, because they couldn't finish the job last season and need to treat every game as a bubble game, even here in the month of December.

Oklahoma State lost to Nevada and Florida Atlantic during Feast Week in late November. The Cowboys were competitive but did not have enough down the stretch to win either game. The Cowboys have three losses so far this season, so their nonconference resume has not been particularly impressive. It lacks the heft needed to make the NCAA Tournament. The Pokes need to begin to build that profile right here and now against their in-state rivals from Norman. OSU regularly gets up for this game, and it will need a win if it wants to noticeably improve its chances of competing in March Madness. For a mid-December game, this one is particularly important for both teams. You won't find many more important contests on a loaded college basketball Saturday.

Bettors should note that this game is not being played on campus in either Norman (OU) or Stillwater (OSU). It is being played at a neutral site in Oklahoma City.

Here are the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Odds

Oklahoma: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Oklahoma State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners haven't yet lost this season. They're good. More than that, they are likely to have the best player on the floor in this game. Jeremiah Fears has learned, one month into his collegiate career, how to control and manage a game, and how to pick his spots in terms of shooting or passing the ball. When a young player is so instinctively smart with the ball, that's going to have a substantial positive ripple effect on his teammates and his team's overall halfcourt offense. This is what OU lacked in previous seasons under Porter Moser, and it will make a defining difference in this game.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has given Porter Moser and OU trouble. The Cowboys are going to be sky-high for this game and are getting points, not giving them. Would anyone be shocked if this is a one-basket game, three points either way? Not at all.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

We think this will be a one-bucket game decided in the final 10 seconds. At 4.5 points, we think OSU is a solid play. Take Oklahoma State.

