It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Tech-Oklahoma.

The college basketball season features a lot of ACC-SEC games on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Georgia Tech versus Oklahoma isn't the biggest ACC-SEC battle on the board, but it contains a lot of importance for both sides nonetheless.

Georgia Tech has had a miserable start to its season under head coach Damon Stoudamire. The Yellow Jackets got stung by North Florida, lost their rivalry game to Georgia, and then got crushed by 23 points against Cincinnati. They have lost three games in the first four weeks of the season. Their wins have been cupcake wins. There's no high-quality win on the resume. Georgia Tech desperately needs this game against Oklahoma to maintain any slight to moderate chance of being an NCAA Tournament at-large team. Tech's portfolio is already a disaster. Repairing the damage requires a win against Oklahoma. Even if Georgia Tech scores a few high-profile wins in the ACC basketball conference season in January and February, it might not be enough to get the Jackets into the NCAA Tournament if they can't bag a few high-profile wins in nonconference action. The time is now for Tech to respond and step up in a big way.

Oklahoma is one of the huge surprises of the young season. Coach Porter Moser lost a lot of prominent players in the transfer portal. It seemed that his roster — which very narrowly missed making the NCAA Tournament last season and was one of the two biggest snubs on Selection Sunday — was not going to be an NCAA tourney-level roster this season with all of the attrition and turnover. Yet, this reconstituted roster for 2024-2025 has dramatically exceeded all expectations, going 7-0 and winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Providence, Arizona, and Louisville.

The difference for Oklahoma this season: 3-point shooting. The Sooner offense bogged down so many times last season. This season, Oklahoma is getting timely baskets and is not enduring crippling scoring lulls. The player who has made the difference for this team is a freshman. Guard Jeremiah Fears is averaging 17 points per game and does not look like a first-year player. He has an electric game but is controlled and smooth on the court. He breathes confidence into his teammates and enables everything to come together for this group. Porter Moser is known as a very good defensive coach. He needs players who can create offense, and Fears clearly appears to be that guy who increases this team's ceiling at the offensive end of the floor. It is absolutely essential that Oklahoma makes the NCAA Tournament this season to establish momentum for Moser's program. It is hugely important to follow the Atlantis championship with a win here; losing to a not-very-good Georgia Tech team would be a damaging blow to a team which seemingly was ticketed for March Madness last season but stumbled in the final week and barely missed the cut on Selection Sunday. OU can't afford to put itself in position to make the Big Dance, only to fall short this season. It can't happen again. Beating Georgia Tech will solidify OU's resume and put the Sooners on the right path.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Georgia Tech: +11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +460

Oklahoma: -11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -650

Over: 150.5 (-114)

Under: 150.5 (-106)

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Oklahoma

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, and Oklahoma is probably due for a letdown after the draining Atlantis championship.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners are a good team, playing at home, against a bad Georgia Tech side. This is just not an even matchup. Oklahoma is a dramatically better squad.

Final Georgia Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

We love Oklahoma here. The Sooners are at least 15 points better than Georgia Tech. Take OU.

Final Georgia Tech-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma -11.5