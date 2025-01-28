ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have had similar seasons up to this year. Oklahoma won two straight, while Texas A&M came off a big loss in their last time out. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

Oklahoma is 15-4 this season, with notable wins against Arizona, Louisville, Michigan, and Arkansas. They also have losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Texas. Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears make this offense go this season. Oklahoma can win this game on the road in College Station. This is a big game for Oklahoma, and they will get a good matchup against the Aggies on the road.

Texas &M is 15-5 with wins against Ohio State, Creighton, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Purdue, Texas, Oklahoma once before, and Ole Miss. They also have losses against UCF, Oregon, Alabama, Kentucky, and Texas. This year, Zhuric Phelps and Wade Taylor IV are the two biggest keys for the Aggies. This would be a big win against Oklahoma and an opportunity for them to sweep the Sooners.

Here are the Oklahoma-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Texas A&M Odds

Oklahoma: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Texas A&M: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma has been solid at best on offense this season. They score 79.9 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.3%, and have a three-point percentage of 36.8%. They are also 29th in KenPom in offensive rating at 118.1. Three different Sooners are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Jalon Smith leading the team in scoring 18 points per game.

Then, Jeremiah Fears leads the way in assists with 4.3 per game. The Sooners have an offense that can score, but this is a very difficult matchup due to how well Texas A&M has been playing all season on defense.

Texas A&M's offense has been unimpressive this season. They score 75.4 points per game, have a 42.6% field goal percentage, and a 31.4% three-point shooting percentage. Two Aggies average over double digits in scoring, with Zhuric Phelps leading with 15.1 points per game.

Wade Taylor IV is just behind Phelps in scoring 14.7 points per game. Taylor IV also leads the team in assists at 4.7 per game. The Aggies have the talent to play well on offense, but they are not consistent, and things have been a giant struggle to try and find that consistency all season on this side of the court.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma's defense has been inconsistent this season. They allow 70.4 points per game, 43.2% from the field, and 28.7% from behind the arc. They need more from their frontcourt. Moore leads the team in rebounding with 6.3 per game, and Sam Godwin leads the team in blocks with 0.8 per game.

Finally, three Sooners average at least one steal, with Fears leading the team with 1.8 steals per game. This defense's main issues are in the front court, which is why the Aggies will be able to score in this game despite having some consistency issues in their own right.

The Aggies' defense has been great this season. They allow 65.8 points per game, 39.2% from the field, and 31.1% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they have a defensive rating of 92.3, which is ninth in adjusted defense. The frontcourt has been very balanced, but no one has been impressive. Solomon Washington leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game. Then, two players average at least one block per game, with Pharrel Payne leading with 1.3 per game.

Finally, three Aggies are averaging at least one steal, with Phelps leading the way with two per game. This is a big test for A&M's defense because the Sooners are almost the same team as the Aggies but more focused on offense.

Final Oklahoma-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M gets the bounce-back win and shuts down Oklahoma in this game. The Sooners don't have the defense to shut down Zhuric Phelps and Wade Taylor IV throughout the game. A&M also has the ability to shut down Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears completely at home in College Station. Oklahoma keeps it close initially, but Texas A&M wins and covers easily at home.

Final Oklahoma-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -8.5 (-110)