College Football is finally back and we'll be bringing you our betting predictions and picks for all the pageantry that comes with Week 1 of the NCAA Football Season. We head to the SEC for this next matchup as the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the South Carolina Gamecocks. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Old Dominion-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Old Dominion-South Carolina Odds

Old Dominion: +20.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +980

South Carolina: -20.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Old Dominion vs. South Carolina

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET/ 1:15 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Old Dominion Monarchs finished fourth in the Sun Belt Conference last season with a 6-7 overall record that left a lot to be desired from this capable team. Their 5-3 conference record showed an ability to place themselves in the top half of the team, but they'll need to make some noticeable improvements if they want to contend with top teams like James Madison and Troy. Junior quarterback Grant Wilson will return under center after a 2023 year with 2,149 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's looking to cut down on his turnovers as he's shown the ability to lead this offense on methodical and mechanical drives. Furthermore, the Monarchs went 4-0 last year in games when they didn't record a turnover.

The big area of improvement for the Monarchs will have to come from their defense after ranking 73rd in opponent points/game. They feature an experienced core of juniors and senior leaders along their line and throughout their secondary. They're led by linebacker Jason Henderson who leads the team in tackling along with their hard-hitting safeties. While they turned in a lackluster 2023 season, this team could become a problem if they're slept on, especially with their improved feel within the offense. If the defense can hold and give them a chance here, Grant Wilson stands a great chance at keeping this game close.

Why South Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

The South Carolina Gamecocks come into this season following a tough 5-7 record and failing to appear in a bowl game. In an offense that featured transfer Spencer Rattler and NFL-bounce Xavier Legette, the Gamecocks managed to rank just 77th nationwide in points for, a massive disappointment by their standards. they'll be without star players this year as new faces will have the chance to step into their positions long-term. As they figure out their quarterback situation tentatively throughout the season, the main focus of improving the line and keeping their play-caller upright will be the biggest improvement needed for the Gamecocks.

Their defense wasn't terrible last season and despite a few bad losses against top-flight SEC competition, they managed to hold teams to modest amounts during their wins. Running back Raheim Sanders from Arkansas is their biggest add through the transfer portal and he's looking to bring back the open-field running style the Gamecocks like to play. His ability to bounce runs to the perimeter will be a massive help as the offensive line tries to roll with the punches and improve this season.

Final Old Dominion-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the rightful favorites in this Week 1 matchup and their experience within the SEC places them on a pedestal against teams like the Old Dominion Monarchs. However, the Monarchs suffered a tough Bowl Game loss last season and the bad taste may still be in their mouths. They're returning a seasoned offense led by a veteran quarterback and you can expect them to be a pesky team to opponents all season.

South Carolina has all the talent on their roster, but they're still working on solidarity at the quarterback position. Nevertheless, the run game will rely heavily on transfer Raheim Sanders and we should expect him to see a ton of work during this first week of action.

I really like Old Dominion's ability to stop the run with their veteran line and active linebackers, so don't be surprised if they give South Carolina some trouble in running the ball. The Gamecocks may have to turn towards a pass-heavy offense as they try to burn and exploit the safeties for OD.

While South Carolina is the rightful favorite here, we like the Old Dominion Monarchs to play hard in their season opener as they manage to keep this game close. We'd much prefer the spread to be at an even 21 points, but we're thinking the Monarchs are getting too much cushion in this spot. Let's roll with Old Dominion to cover this spread.

Final Old Dominion-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Old Dominion +20.5 (+100)