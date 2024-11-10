On Saturday night, Jaxson Dart made Ole Miss football history, becoming the winningest quarterback in the program's history with his 26th victory, a feat highlighted by a stunning upset over No. 2 Georgia. The Rebels' 28-10 victory propelled Dart into the record books and signaled Ole Miss as a serious contender this season.

“The winningest QB in Ole Miss history: Jaxson Dart – 26 wins,” celebrated SEC Network on X, marking a milestone in a season already filled with notable achievements.

During the game, Dart threw a crucial 10-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. in the third quarter, contributing to a dominant performance by the No. 16 ranked Mississippi against a top-tier opponent. The game unfolded with Ole Miss showcasing a robust defense and efficient offense, further cemented by Caden Davis, who kicked five field goals to help secure the win.

Mississippi's head coach, Lane Kiffin, praised his team's recent performances, saying, “We’ve really played well over the past two games. We dominated Arkansas and a three-score win over Georgia. I’m really proud of how our team is responding.”

Ole Miss upsets Georgia, Jaxson Dart makes program history

The game wasn't just a display of old fashion football but also of resilience as Ole Miss managed to shut down Georgia’s plays consistently. The defense recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss, forcing four fumbles and snagging an interception.

After the game, Dart, fired up, commented on the team’s trajectory, “Absolutely we’re peaking and I think everybody sees that. I’m just so proud of our guys and our coaching staff right now.”

Georgia’s coach, Kirby Smart, acknowledged his team's challenge against a formidable Ole Miss squad. “They really should be undefeated. I know people think that’s not true, but they outplayed us tonight, outcoached us and did a great job,” Smart said.

Despite the challenging conditions marked by a rain-soaked field, which led to a delayed game finish due to fans storming the field, Ole Miss demonstrated their championship caliber. Dart, who finished the game with 199 yards passing and an additional 50 yards rushing, was a pivotal figure in the victory.

The impact of this game stretches beyond just another win in the column; it positions Ole Miss favorably for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, shaking up the rankings and setting the stage for an exciting close to the college football season. As Ole Miss continues to build on their success, the record-setting performance by Dart is a testament to his skill and leadership, underscoring an already impressive career at Ole Miss.