Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin thinks his team is just a hair away from perfection. Kiffin says just a few plays separate his Rebels from being a top-3 ranked team.

“Hey, stop making the mistakes so you can show the country you're one of the best teams in the country, because you really are when you play well,” Kiffin told the team, per CBS Sports. “We're two plays … not two miracle plays, we're two very normal plays away from being undefeated and the (No.) 1, 2 or 3 team in the country.”

Ole Miss football has been upset this season by Kentucky, losing by a field goal. The Rebels also lost to LSU in overtime by three points. The squad is 7-2 on the season, and 3-2 in the rough and tumble SEC.

Ole Miss football has a huge game on the horizon

Ole Miss football is trying to reach the College Football Playoff, for the first time under Kiffin. The team's chances could be greatly improved with a win this coming Saturday against Georgia. It's safe to say that the fate of the entire season hangs in the balance.

“Walking off the field, we all understand what's to come next week,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said.

Ole Miss got back on the right track with a huge win over Arkansas, in its last game. The Rebels put up 63 points to boat race the Razorbacks, 63-31. Dart had a terrific game, throwing for a whopping 515 yards and six touchdowns. Ole Miss football put up an astonishing 694 yards of offense.

Ole Miss fans would love to see their squad in the CFP. The offense is certainly good enough to get there, although it has struggled at times. Kiffin is trying to get his team to focus on the positive, as it works to correct mistakes.

“We got plenty of time to figure that out. It's 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday,” Kiffin added. “I hope our players enjoy this. I hope our fans enjoyed us, for a place and a team (Arkansas) that's given us a lot of problems. I hope they're happy for a few days. Have some joy, fans.”

Ole Miss football plays Georgia Saturday at 3:30 Eastern.