The Ole Miss Rebels have a new man to direct their defense. That’s after Ole Miss football decided to hire Pete Golding as the program’s defensive coordinator. Golding previously worked with Nick Saban in running the Alabama Crimson Tide, a career stop that is very much familiar to Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Before coming over to Oxford to become the latest Ole Miss football defensive coordinator, Golding spent five seasons in Tuscaloosa, where he oversaw Alabama’s perenially superb defense. In his last season with the Crimson Tide, Alabama’s defense ranked 12th in the nation with just 19.7 points allowed per game.

Kiffin, who used to be an offensive coordinator for Alabama, is excited about the new hire by Ole Miss football. Knowing the Alabama background of Golding, Kiffin knows the kind of coaching quality the Bulldogs can expect from him (via Steve Samara of on3.com).

“That was really awesome,” started Kiffin. “We’re talking about signing day, and we’re talking about stars. That signing is as five-star as you can get. This has nothing to do with the, ‘You’re beating Alabama,’ and all of that. This is a great coach that everyone that’s worked with him has always said from the beginning. Even when he was at smaller places before that. He was brilliant, upcoming. Coach Saban even talked about it. He was one of the best interviews that, in the first interview when he interviewed him. So just an unusual situation that someone, at the top of their game, you get to come here.

Ole Miss football took a step back in 2022 when the Bulldogs went 8-5 a season after going 10-3. The hope is that Golding will help spur Ole Miss into becoming a legitimate heavyweight not only in the SEC but in the nation as well.