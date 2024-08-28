The Ole Miss Rebels are one interesting team as the 2024 college football season begins. They have a path to make the College Football Playoff and even compete for an SEC title.

Ahead of the season, Lane Kiffin gave a discouraging update on a key offensive piece. Deion Smith, the top junior college transfer this offseason, will not be joining the team, per a report from Griffin McVeigh of On3.

“Today, I was told that he won't be part of our program,” Kiffin said. “So, seems to be the case. Wish him the best of luck, wish it would have worked out. That’s all I got.”

It's a big loss for Ole Miss just days before the opener. While Kiffin did not say why Smith won't join the team, other reports state that he is academically ineligible, per Chase Parham of Rivals.

‘We have another confirmation that Deion Smith was denied eligibility related to his summer classes at Mid-American Christian. He won’t suit up for #OleMiss this fall. ‘

It's a storage turn of events since Smith was cleared to join Ole Miss practice recently.

Deion Smith's whirlwind continues after Ole Miss drama

Deion Smith began his career at LSU playing for Ed Orgeron. However, after Brian Kelly took over, Smith transferred and then headed for junior college. In his lone year in Baton Rouge, he caught 11 passes for 186 yards and two scores in six games.

This offseason, he transferred to Ole Miss and was the top-ranked junior college transfer in what was expected to be a big addition for the Rebels.

During Smith's 2023 season at Holmes Community College, he had 1,063 yards with 12 touchdowns in only eight games, so there is a lot of talent.

However, he will not be signing up for Ole Miss this season due to academic ineligibility. Ole Miss begins the year at home against Furman and then home against Middle Tennessee State before a road game against Wake Forest.