This upcoming college football season is a big one for the Ole Miss football team. The Rebels have been close to the SEC Championship and a potential College Football Playoff appearance under head coach Lane Kiffin, but they haven't quite been able to get past the big dogs in the SEC. Ole Miss won 11 games last season and the Rebels are returning a lot of production from that team. Nick Saban is no longer an obstacle. Could this be the year that the Rebels get over the hump in the SEC?

Now that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, it will be much easier for a team like Ole Miss football to make it. If the Rebels have another season like they did last year, they will easily make it. However, they want more than that. This team wants to win the SEC.

Expectations are high this season for Ole Miss, and Lane Kiffin and the Rebels are hearing the noise. Kiffin was asked about it all at SEC media days, and he sounded like Nick Saban when he answered the question.

“This is a rat poison situation to have all this attention on our players,” Kiffin said, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. “It means nothing.”

Saban used the rat poison line all the time when he was the coach of the Alabama football team. Kiffin spent time with Saban on his staff, and then he played against him in the SEC once he took over at Ole Miss. He is very familiar with Saban and all his sayings, and he pulled this one out for SEC media days.

Ole Miss football has the fourth best odds to win the SEC

This seems like the best opportunity for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football to come home with the SEC championship in a long time. The Rebels were one of the best teams in the conference last year, and they are going to have a lot of their top players back next year, and quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of them. There is a lot to be excited about if you're a Rebels fans.

In terms of betting odds, Ole Miss has the fourth best odds to take home to SEC crown. Georgia (+185) is the favorite, followed by Texas (+350) and Alabama (+700).

Texas and Alabama both have better odds to win the conference than Ole Miss, but there is reason for Rebels fans to be optimistic about having better years than those teams. Texas is in a similar boat in terms of returning a lot of talent from a good 2023 team, but they also didn't play in the SEC last year. They played in a much easier conference, and we really don't know how the transition will be for them.

When it comes to Alabama, they don't have Nick Saban anymore. The Crimson Tide have ran college football for awhile, but with a new head coach, who knows. This could look like a completely different team.

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns are expected to be very good, but Ole Miss should feel good about where they stand heading into the 2024 season.