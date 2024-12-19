Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin picked up a very talented wideout in the transfer portal from Alabama. The Rebels will finish their up-and-down season in the Gator Bowl against Duke on January 2. The game will give Kiffin the chance to win ten-plus games with the program for the third time in four years. Heartbreaking SEC losses to teams like Kentucky and Florida are ultimately why the No. 14 team in the country barely missed out on a College Football Playoff slot.

Kiffin, however, has been gearing his focus on this chaotic transfer portal period that goes on until December 28. And the fifth-year head coach in Oxford just added Alabama wide receiver Caleb Odom. National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett broke the news of this move for the former 5-star recruit (per On3). The 6'5 227 WR has three years of eligibility remaining.

Lane Kiffin is looking to take his elite program to the next level

Lane Kiffin's tenure with Ole Miss has been very successful so far. The Rebels have twice made New Year's Six games, winning the Peach Bowl against Penn State last season. With the expanded twelve-team playoff, Ole Miss football should consistently be in the hunt for a spot in this field. That was certainly the case this year, as the Rebels started the year ranked No. 6. However, by the last week of the College Football regular season, Kiffin's program found themselves on the outside looking in.

While star quarterback Jaxson Dart has played his last season with the Rebels, Ole Miss is reloading on talent for 2025. Caleb Odom is the latest addition that can be an elite contributor to the receiving core. Odom recorded stats in four games with the Crimson Tide, catching seven passes for 65 yards. Despite these small numbers, at his size, the Carrollton, Georgia native can play as either a tight end or wide receiver. This versatility is exactly what a creative offensive mind like Lane Kiffin is looking for.

At quarterback, freshman Austin Simmons looks to be the projected starter for the Rebels in 2025. The former 4-star recruit has a dynamic arm that should be able to keep Ole Miss in contention for a playoff spot next year. That's the expectation in Oxford for the foreseeable future. Lane Kiffin has elite recruiting classes coming in over the next few years and has raised the standard for this program. This is a golden era for Ole Miss football.