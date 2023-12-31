Lane Kiffin had a hilarious revelation after their Peach Bowl win over Penn State.

‘WEARE_PennSt' was the account that seemed to have hated the Ole Miss football program. It was largely understandable. The Penn State football team led by Drew Allar was in the way of a Peach Bowl win for Jaxson Dart's squad. There seems to have been no difference between it and any other account that was created to troll a team. Except, there was. Lane Kiffin unveiled that it was their offensive assistant, Ray Fisher, who made the account, via Chris Rosvoglou of Sports Illustrated.

“I was made aware of that and glad we won…so they couldn't use it as bulletin board material. I thought it was pretty funny because they discovered it was Fisher Ray, one of our student assistants, who did that. It was all in good fun. I hope the fans had good fun with that,” Lane Kiffin said after defeating the Penn State football team in the Peach Bowl.

The troll account must have fueled the Ole Miss squad to some extent. Overall, they were blazing from the start of the Peach Bowl. Drew Allar was outgunned on all cylinders by Jaxson Dart. Kiffin's offensive engine darted 25 passes out of 40 attempts. Also, this gave the Rebels 379 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Moreover, All of this was way more than the Nittany Lions quarterback. Allar missed 20 passes in 39 attempts with an interception and just 295 passing yards.

In general, the Penn State football program still has a lot of work to do after this loss. Will the Nittany Lions carve a better record for themselves next year?