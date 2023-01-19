Spencer Sanders confirmed his transfer from Oklahoma State to Ole Miss on Thursday, and says he’s not afraid of competition despite the school’s crowded quarterback situation.

“I’m going to come in and work my tail off either way, whether the room is packed or not,” Sanders told 247Sports in a phone interview on Thursday ahead of his final season of college football eligibility. “That’s just my mindset. I’ve always had a mindset of competing, driving, striving for better. I’ve never shied away from competition. I’m not going to start now.”

Sanders will join a suddenly crowded quarterback room in Oxford, after the school landed Walker Howard from LSU in the transfer portal and brought back 2022 starter Jaxson Dart.

Sanders, a first-team all-Big 12 selection in 2021, told 247 he’s eager to embrace the battle as he genuinely feels that Ole Miss is the best fit for him in his final season.

“I have a lot of self-confidence,” Sanders said. “I’m a big believer in myself. My money is on me every time. So, I wasn’t too worried about what the quarterback room looks like. I’ve got pretty good experience. I’ve been in the game for four years. I feel like I’ve got a little bit of an edge.”

Sanders spent the last four years at Oklahoma State, throwing for 9,553 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career at Stillwater while completing 61 percent of his passes. The 23-year-old has a 30-11 record as a starting QB in college football, and will get a long look from coach Lane Kiffin as the starter in Ole Miss.

“I like Lane Kiffin a lot,” Sanders explained. “I like how he schemes his offense. I like how he runs his offense, how he spreads the ball out. He’s got tempo in the SEC as well. I love the play-action shots as well. They’ve got a really good running back flow, a great running game. All in all, too, I feel like it’s a good team.”

Ole Miss’ offense ranked top 35 nationally in yards per play in each of the last three seasons, and Spencer Sanders will be a huge addition to an absolutely stacked quarterback position.