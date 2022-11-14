Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the Rebels’ Saturday loss to Alabama on Monday, per on3.com. And he admitted that he might have dropped an even stronger opinion had he been asked about the officiating immediately following the defeat.

“You probably missed me by a day. I probably would’ve said a lot of different things,” Kiffin said. “We’ve put the game behind us. We can’t go back and win the game by calling a different play, changing something. It is what it is.”

Lane Kiffin then revealed that he discussed the officiating on QB Jaxson Dart with Dart’s mom.

“Obviously the Jaxson part and after the whistle stuff is disappointing. Talked to his mom, just kind of apologizing even though it’s out of our control. She mentioned it’s just a shame her son gets treated different based on what SEC program that he’s at on game day and protected different. It is what it is and (we) move on. Lets make sure that quote was right. Like, SHE said, not me. I don’t want to get fined today. Can’t fine me for what someone else says.”

Alabama’s Nick Saban admitted that Ole Miss played well in the Crimson Tide’s 30-24 victory. But Lane Kiffin is ready to move on from the heartbreaking defeat.

Ole Miss will enter their upcoming matchup against Arkansas sporting an 8-2 record and ranked No. 11 in the nation. A win over Alabama would have been crucial for their playoff chances, but the Rebels will now look to finish the season on a high note.