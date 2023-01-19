Two days, two massive portal additions for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. After landing The Athletic’s No. 1 available transfer in Walker Howard on Wednesday, Kiffin followed it up by poaching Spencer Sanders from Oklahoma State on Thursday.

Sanders told ESPN on Thursday that he will play for the Rebels, after choosing Ole Miss over the Auburn Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 219-pound signal caller was a four-year starter for Oklahoma State, accounting for 85 career touchdowns.

The 23-year-old Sanders led Oklahoma State to the Big 12 Championship Game in 2021, plus a bowl game in each season. He threw for 1,253 yards and 67 touchdowns in Stillwater, while rushing for an additional 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns for OSU.

In the On3 Transfer Portal Rankings, Sanders ranks as the No. 19 overall player and the fourth-best quarterback in the portal this year, being called “a senior playmaker with pedigree at the power five level.”

Spencer Sanders is the second top transfer quarterback reeled in by Kiffin and the Rebels this week, after former LSU four-star signal caller Walker Howard committed to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

Howard was a top-50 recruit in the 2022 class, and appeared in two games in his true freshman season, attempting four passes. Howard entered the transfer portal earlier this month after LSU starter Jayden Daniels announced in December he would return to the program in 2023.

Howard stayed in-state when he signed with LSU out of high school, and the No. 5 quarterback in the 2022 class should fit in well with Lane Kiffin’s offense.

The Rebels are also set to return starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who passed for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns this season.