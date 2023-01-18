Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard revealed that he’s transferring to Ole Miss football on Wednesday. He displayed interested in a number of other programs but ultimately decided to attend Ole Miss.

Howard spent just one season at LSU. However, he was a top recruit and still features a high-ceiling. He is now regarded as a 4-star prospect and was the top uncommitted QB prior to this news.

Prior to committing to Ole Miss football, Howard visited TCU. The Horned Frogs are fresh off of a season that saw them reach the National Championship. Despite falling short, it was a tremendous campaign.

Howard previously received offers from Notre Dame and Alabama before landing at LSU. He was a top 100 player coming out of high school. Howard had potential to develop into a star with the Tigers, but it never came to fruition.

It will be interesting to see how he fits with this Ole Miss football team. Lane Kiffin is set to return as the Rebels’ head coach after facing departure rumors. The reason for Kiffin remaining with the program was recently revealed, per Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Lane Kiffin’s Auburn candidacy had significantly cooled in the last 48 hours. The pull of his family wanting to stay in Oxford had become an obstacle for both sides in Kiffin becoming the next Auburn coach,” Thamel wrote on Twitter.

Kiffin is aiming to lead Ole Miss to a competitive season in 2023. The addition of Walker Howard could prove to be a crucial pick-up for Ole Miss football.